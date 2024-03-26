Brash (elbow) threw 25 pitches at 85 percent effort Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Brash was recently cleared to resume throwing off a mound, and he's progressed to 85 percent effort after tossing at roughly 70 percent Wednesday. The team will likely re-evaluate the right-hander Tuesday morning to see how he bounces back from his latest side session before determining next steps.