Brash will continue to pitch in relief in 2023, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Timesreports.

Mariners GM Jerry Dipoto told reporters that Brash continuing to pitch in relief is part of the agreement made between the two when Brash asked to pitch for Team Canada in the World Baseball Classic. After making the move to the bullpen, the right-hander impressed with a 2.35 ERA, and 43:16 K:BB over 34 appearances. Brash isn't likely to get save opportunities in 2023, but he's someone to have on the fantasy radar because of his elite potential to miss bats.