Mariners' Matt Carasiti: Confirmed as opener Sunday
Carasiti will serve as the Mariners' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
The rookie has worked exactly one inning in each of his prior four turns as an opener and will likely be on tap for a similar workload in the series finale. Once Carasiti exits, lefty Wade LeBlanc will enter the contest and cover the bulk of the innings in relief.
More News
-
Mariners' Matt Carasiti: Working as opener again•
-
Mariners' Matt Carasiti: Gives up solo shot•
-
Mariners' Matt Carasiti: Opening again Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Matt Carasiti: Wiggles out of trouble as opener•
-
Mariners' Matt Carasiti: Named opener•
-
Mariners' Matthew Carasiti: Contract selected by Seattle•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...