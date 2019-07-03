Carasiti worked one inning in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals, giving up a run on two hits while notching a strikeout.

Working as the Mariners' opening pitcher for the third time in his four outings at the big-league level, Carasiti put the Mariners in an early hole by serving up a solo home run to Jose Martinez. Fortunately for Carasiti, the Seattle offense was able to pick him up while bulk reliever Wade LeBlanc and the rest of the bullpen limited the Cardinals' bats for the rest of the night.