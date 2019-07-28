The Mariners optioned Carasiti to Triple-A Tacoma after Saturday's 8-1 win over the Tigers.

Carasiti's demotion clears a spot on the active roster for Hunter Strickland (lat), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Sunday's series finale. The right-hander's first stint in the big leagues since 2016 lasted just over a month, with Carasiti giving up six runs (five earned) on 11 hits and five walks over 9.2 innings.

