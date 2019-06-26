Carasiti will serve as the opener for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Carasiti will cover the first one or two innings Wednesday before giving way to Wade LeBlanc, who is slated to handle the majority of work. In his lone appearance for the Mariners this season, Caratiti allowed just one hit while striking out three batters across a scoreless inning of relief.

