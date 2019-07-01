Carasiti will serve as the opener in Tuesday's interleague series opener against the Cardinals, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Carasiti most recently filled the role against the Astros on Saturday, firing a scoreless first inning in that appearance. The right-hander has yet to allow a run over his first three appearances since his callup June 23, a solid start he'll look to extend against a light-hitting St. Louis squad.