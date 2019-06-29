Mariners' Matt Carasiti: Wiggles out of trouble as opener
Carasiti served as the opener in an extra-inning loss to the Astros on Friday and allowed two hits over a scoreless first inning. He also recorded a strikeout.
Carasiti worked up to 24 pitches due to allowing a couple of singles in the opening frame, but he ultimately escaped by coaxing an inning-ending popup from Yuli Gurriel. The right-hander has now contributed a trio of scoreless efforts since being called up last Sunday, and he'll likely shuttle between opener and traditional reliever during his stay with the big-league club.
