Carasiti will work as the Mariners' opening pitcher for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Seattle has deployed Carasiti ahead of either Wade LeBlanc or Tommy Milone three times this season, with the right-hander giving up one run across three one-inning outings. He'll likely work the top of the first inning before turning the game over to Milone.

