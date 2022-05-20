Festa (elbow) was activated from the 15-day injured list Friday.

Festa landed on the shelf with right elbow tendinitis May 5 and will rejoin the active roster after being sidelined for the 15-day minimum. The right-hander has made 11 appearances of the bullpen for Seattle this season and has a 5.25 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB over 12 innings.

More News