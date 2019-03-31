Festa is one of several candidates for closing opportunities during Hunter Strickland's (lat) absence, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Festa put together an impressive major-league cameo in 2018, generating a 2.16 ERA across 8.1 innings over eight appearances, including one start. The 26-year-old right-hander has already gotten the new season off to a strong start as well, firing 2.2 scoreless innings over his first pair of appearances. Festa racked up 20 saves for Double-A Arkansas last season before his promotion, so he does bring ninth-inning experience to the table, albeit at the minor-league level.