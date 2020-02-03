Festa was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Festa appeared in 22.1 innings in the majors last season, but he struggled with a 5.64 ERA and 1.43 WHIP before he was optioned to the Triple-A level in July. The right-hander found more success with Triple-A Tacoma as he posted a 2.64 ERA over 30.2 innings, but it's unclear whether another team will use a 40-man roster spot to claim him after a lackluster showing in the big leagues in 2019. Outfielder Jose Siri was claimed off waivers by the Mariners in a corresponding move.