Festa has fired two perfect innings during which he's recorded two strikeouts across two Cactus League appearances this spring.

The 30-year-old right-hander logged a career-high 54 innings across 53 appearances in 2022, posting a 2-0 record, two saves, six holds, a 4.17 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. Festa produced an impressive 10.7 K/9 along the way and was involved in high-leverage work at times, but he appears likely ticketed for more of a sixth- and seventh-inning role in 2023 as long as there aren't a rash of injuries in front of him.