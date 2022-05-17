Festa (elbow) is nearing a rehab assignment, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Festa has been out for nearly two weeks with right elbow tendinitis. He'll be eligible to return Wednesday, and while the fact that he's expected to require a rehab assignment means he'll wind up missing more than the minimum, he shouldn't miss that date by a large margin.
