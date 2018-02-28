Mariners' Matt Festa: Out with hip issue
Festa arrived to spring training with a hip/sciatic issue and has not yet thrown, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
While Festa has the stuff to someday pitch in the big leagues, he lacks fantasy relevance as a relief-pitching prospect who has not yet reached Double-A. He logged a 3.23 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 99:19 K:BB in 69.2 innings at High-A last year. Consider him out indefinitely.
