Mariners' Matt Festa: Outrighted to Triple-A
Festa was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma after clearing waivers Monday.
Festa's 4.70 career ERA in 30.2 big-league innings isn't terrible, but it wasn't enough for another team to take a chance on him on the waiver wire. He'll presumably be opening the year in the minors unless a spot on the 40-man re-opens.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Betts still top-five after trade?
With the Dodgers, Red Sox, and Twins finding a trade that works for all three sides, Mookie...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, OF sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...