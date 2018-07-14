Festa was called up from Double-A Arkansas on Saturday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old right-hander has been serving as the closer for Arkansas, going 13-for-13 in save chances and totaling 44 strikeouts in 31.2 innings. He will be at the bottom of the pecking order in Seattle and may end up being sent back down after the break, but now that he's on the 40-man, Festa figures to spend all of September with the big-league team.

