Festa was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Festa was optioned to the Rainiers earlier in the week but makes his way back to the majors with Brandon Brennan (shoulder) headed to the injured list. Festa has a 5.73 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB through 11 innings with the Mariners this year.

More News
Our Latest Stories