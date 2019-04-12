Mariners' Matt Festa: Sent to minors
Festa was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Festa started off the season with 7.1 scoreless innings and three holds over his first five outings, but gave up five runs in his last two games. The 26-year-old spent the bulk of last season at Double-A Arkansas and had a 2.16 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 67:12 K:BB over 49 innings.
