Mariners' Matt Festa: Serves as Wednesday's opener
Festa will start Wednesday's bullpen game against Houston, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Festa has made two appearances since being recalled from the minors last week -- during which he allowed three hits and no runs over 2.2 innings -- and is set to "open" Wednesday's series finale before giving way to another Mariners' reliever. Across 45 relief appearances with Triple-A Tacoma in 2018, he posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 68 strikeouts in 50 innings. This will mark his fifth career outing, and first start, at the major-league level.
