Festa will start Wednesday's bullpen game against Houston, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Festa has made two appearances since being recalled from the minors last week -- during which he allowed three hits and no runs over 2.2 innings -- and is set to "open" Wednesday's series finale before giving way to another Mariners' reliever. Across 45 relief appearances with Triple-A Tacoma in 2018, he posted a 2.70 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 68 strikeouts in 50 innings. This will mark his fifth career outing, and first start, at the major-league level.

More News
Our Latest Stories