Festa fired a perfect eighth inning in an extra-inning loss to the Red Sox on Sunday, recording a pair of strikeouts.
Festa had last seen game action May 3 due to his stint on the injured list because of an elbow issue. The fact he got through his one frame unscathed and throwing 11 of 15 pitches for strikes seems to corroborate a full return to health.
