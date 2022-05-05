The Mariners placed Festa on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow tendinitis.
Festa presumably picked up the injury following his most recent relief appearance against the Astros on Tuesday, when he gave up a home run for the third consecutive outing. With 20 punchouts in 12 innings this season, Festa has made bats miss at a prolific rate, but an inability to keep the ball in the yard -- he's allowed five home runs -- has made his ratios toxic (5.25 ERA, 1.42 WHIP).
More News
-
Mariners' Matt Festa: Mixed bag through six appearances•
-
Mariners' Matt Festa: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Mariners' Matt Festa: Sent to minor-league camp•
-
Mariners' Matthew Festa: Returns from Tommy John surgery•
-
Mariners' Matt Festa: Will miss 2020 season•
-
Mariners' Matt Festa: Outrighted to Triple-A•