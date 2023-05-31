Seattle recalled Festa from Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Festa excelled with Tacoma after being demoted early in April by the Mariners with a 0.43 ERA and a 16:10 K:BB over 21 innings. The right-hander was a big part of the Seattle bullpen in 2022, but struggled in the early going of the season with a 10.80 ERA (four runs in 3.1 innings). He should be a middle-inning option for Seattle while he's with the club. Darren McCaughan was optioned to Triple-A to open room on the roster for Festa.