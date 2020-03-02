Play

Festa (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the 2020 season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Festa reportedly felt some discomfort after a bullpen session early in spring training, and the team decided surgery was required, ending his 2020 campaign before it started. The right-hander made 20 appearances out of the major-league bullpen in 2019, posting a 5.64 ERA and 1.43 WHIP over 22.1 innings, but he'll now focus on recovery in hopes of returning in 2021.

