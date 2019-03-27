Festa turned in a scoreless eighth inning in an exhibition loss to the Padres on Tuesday, allowing two hits and a walk.

Festa's appearance was a bit rockier than his 2019 regular-season debut last Thursday against the Athletics in Japan, when he'd fired a pair of scoreless frames while allowing a hit and recording a strikeout. The 26-year-old right-hander was a solid performer over a brief sample for the Mariners last season, posting a 2.16 ERA across eight appearances (one start). He'll presumably be relied on as a middle-relief option in the coming season.