Mariners' Matt Festa: Works inning in exhibition finale
Festa turned in a scoreless eighth inning in an exhibition loss to the Padres on Tuesday, allowing two hits and a walk.
Festa's appearance was a bit rockier than his 2019 regular-season debut last Thursday against the Athletics in Japan, when he'd fired a pair of scoreless frames while allowing a hit and recording a strikeout. The 26-year-old right-hander was a solid performer over a brief sample for the Mariners last season, posting a 2.16 ERA across eight appearances (one start). He'll presumably be relied on as a middle-relief option in the coming season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...