Hague was sent to minor-league camp Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Hague put up serviceable numbers in 11 spring training appearances, recording four hits and one walk in 17 plate appearances. The Mariners don't believe he's quite ready to make a big league Opening Day roster, so he'll be sent down to minor-league camp. Hague should start the year at Triple-A Tacoma.

