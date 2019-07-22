Magill was added to the Mariners' active roster Monday.

Magill will be available for Seattle's series opener against the Rangers after being acquired from the Twins over the weekend. Prior to being dealt to the Mariners, the right-hander posted a 4.45 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB in 28.1 innings with Minnesota. Matt Festa was sent to the minors to free up a roster spot for Magill.

