Mariners pitching coach Pete Woodworth confirms Magill, who was dealing with a shoulder injury to begin spring camp, is now healthy, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Magill was on the verge of corroborating his health back on March 12 when spring training was suspended, as that day's cancelled game versus the Reds was to mark his Cactus League debut. The right-hander finished off the 2019 campaign as the Mariners' closer, and despite the offseason arrival of Yoshihisa Hirano to potentially handle some ninth-inning assignments, Magill should line up for his fair share of save chances as well if he remains healthy.