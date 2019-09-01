Magill gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in only one-third of an inning in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning, Magill instead served up a walkoff single to Isiah Kiner-Falefa to blow his second save in six chances since taking over as closer for Seattle. Don't be surprised if manager Scott Servais gives other relievers an audition in the role in September.