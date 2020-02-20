Mariners' Matt Magill: Catching up in camp
Magill, who was initially held back to start camp due to minor shoulder discomfort, threw a bullpen session Tuesday without any issues, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Magill finished the 2019 season as the Mariners' closer, a role in which he picked up five saves. The right-hander is considered a leading candidate to open the season as the main ninth-inning option as well, and despite the shoulder issue putting Magill "a week and a half behind everybody else", he's still set to likely log six or seven outings over the course of the exhibition slate.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...