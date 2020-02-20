Magill, who was initially held back to start camp due to minor shoulder discomfort, threw a bullpen session Tuesday without any issues, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Magill finished the 2019 season as the Mariners' closer, a role in which he picked up five saves. The right-hander is considered a leading candidate to open the season as the main ninth-inning option as well, and despite the shoulder issue putting Magill "a week and a half behind everybody else", he's still set to likely log six or seven outings over the course of the exhibition slate.