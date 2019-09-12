Magill did not get the call to close out the Mariners' wins over the Reds on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Anthony Bass stepped in on both occasions and closed the door for his third and fourth saves of the season. Magill has not pitched since Sept. 5, and he still has made just that lone appearance in September. There has been no word of an injury to this point, so perhaps manager Scott Servais just decided to turn away from Magill after the 29-year-old gave up two runs in one-third of an inning during his final appearance of August, blowing his second save in six chances. For the season, Magill has a 4.40 ERA and 1.42 WHIP, compared to a 3.61 ERA and 1.04 WHIP for Bass.