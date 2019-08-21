Magill didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one in the ninth inning to earn the save Tuesday against the Rays.

Magill was called upon to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning and threw a clean frame to earn his second save of the season. He's now earned each of the team's last two saves, suggesting he's at least forced a timeshare with Anthony Bass as the team's closer. Since being picked up by the Mariners in late July, Magill has allowed four earned runs across 11.1 innings with 14 strikeouts and two walks.