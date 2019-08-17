Magill nailed down the save for Seattle on Saturday, pitching one scoreless inning and allowing one hit and no walks. He struck out one.

Acquired by the Mariners on July 21, Magill looked good in protecting a one-run lead. In his first four appearances for Seattle he allowed four runs in 5.1 innings, but his last four have produced four scoreless frames with a win, a save, five strikeouts and no walks. He certainly could get more high-leverage work in an unsettled Mariner bullpen.