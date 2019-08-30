Magill (4-1) earned the win Thursday after holding the Rangers scoreless while allowing one hit and striking out two across two innings.

With the score knotted 3-3, Magill came into the eighth inning and retired the side. Logan Forsythe managed to sneak a single past him in the ninth, but otherwise Magill shut things down. Meanwhile, the Mariners tacked on two runs in the ninth, gifting Magill with the win. Across 14 appearances, the right-hander owns a 4.12 ERA and 1.37 WHIP.