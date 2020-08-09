Magill, who fired a scoreless eighth inning during which he issued a walk in a loss to the Rockies on Saturday, has five scoreless appearances to open the season but no save chances.

Magill has allowed just a single hit over five innings overall, although he has issued four walks. The veteran's last three outings have been in Mariners losses, and although his first two appearances of the season occurred in victories, one unfolded in the fifth inning and the other in the eighth. Seattle has just a 5-11 record on the season entering Sunday, so it's not as if save chances have been plentiful; however, it's still noteworthy manager Scott Servais has yet to turn to Magill to close out a game despite the right-hander's impressive stuff and five saves down the stretch in 2019.