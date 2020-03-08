Magill (shoulder) threw against live hitters for the first time this spring in a "B" game on a back field at the Mariners' complex Friday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Magill continued his recovery from early-spring shoulder issues with Friday's outing, which marked an important milestone of his rehabilitation process. Kramer reports Magill turned in a solid effort, giving up just one hit and recording a strikeout over his one inning. If he doesn't report any residual issues over the coming days, Magill could potentially make his Cactus League debut in the near future.