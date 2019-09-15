Mariners' Matt Magill: Gets win in relief
Magill (5-2) was credited with the win in an extra-inning victory over the White Sox on Saturday, allowing a hit and recording two strikeouts over a scoreless frame.
Magill got through the visitors' half of the 10th on just 11 pitches, eight of which he threw for strikes. The right-handed reliever then was rewarded with the victory courtesy of Omar Narvaez's walk-off home run in the home half of the inning, Magill's second win over his last four appearances. After being unavailable for several days earlier in the month due to a minor back issue, Magill has encouragingly produced scoreless efforts on back-to-back nights and has thrown 24 pitches without any setbacks.
