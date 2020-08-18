Magill allowed five runs on four hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss versus the Dodgers on Monday.
Magill was the victim of the Dodgers' five-run rally in the seventh inning, and he exited the contest after Enrique Hernandez's two-run homer. Monday was the first time Magill allowed a run this season -- the bad outing put his ERA at 5.19 with a 1.38 WHIP and nine strikeouts in 8.2 innings. The 30-year-old has been better than his numbers show and remains a key part of the Mariners' bullpen.
