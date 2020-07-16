Magill could see additional closing opportunities with Yoshihisa Hirano (undisclosed) now on the injured list, although manager Scott Servais has said he plans to utilize more than one pitcher in the role, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Magill was already potentially in line for some save chances even if Hirano was available, but the right-hander now stands to possibly see even more time in high-leverage situations than originally planned. The 30-year-old is completely over the shoulder issue that plagued him for part of spring training, and he recorded five saves in seven opportunities in the later stages of the 2019 campaign.