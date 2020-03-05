Play

Magill (shoulder) is scheduled to throw a live batting practice Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Magill has progressively ramped up his activity level after getting a slightly delayed start to camp due to shoulder discomfort. The live batting practice session will be an important step on Magill's path toward making his Cactus League debut, which could follow in short order if his shoulder responds well to Friday's workload.

More News
Our Latest Stories