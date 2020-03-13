Mariners' Matt Magill: No spring appearances
Magill (shoulder) saw what was to be his first Cactus League appearance Thursday wiped out when MLB cancelled all remaining spring training games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The right-hander had been progressively ramping up his activity level after getting a late start to spring, and Thursday was to be his spring debut against the Reds. While he won't have any opportunity to showcase his wares in Cactus League game action, Magill, who finished the 2019 season as Seattle's closer, seems highly likely to nab a spot on the Opening Day roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 1-10
Your best players are going to come from this group, so it's time to get to know the top-10...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Holds and saves sleepers
Relief pitcher discussions in Fantasy Baseball mostly focus on saves, but relievers can serve...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Outfield
It's tougher to make the cut among the outfield elite, but here are eight value options who...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...