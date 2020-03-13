Magill (shoulder) saw what was to be his first Cactus League appearance Thursday wiped out when MLB cancelled all remaining spring training games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The right-hander had been progressively ramping up his activity level after getting a late start to spring, and Thursday was to be his spring debut against the Reds. While he won't have any opportunity to showcase his wares in Cactus League game action, Magill, who finished the 2019 season as Seattle's closer, seems highly likely to nab a spot on the Opening Day roster.