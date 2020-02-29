Mariners' Matt Magill: Not ready for game action
Magill (shoulder) is at least a week away from throwing in games, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
He entered camp as the slight favorite to open the year as the closer but has been dealing with shoulder tenderness. The expectation is that Magill will be full go by the start of the season on March 26, but manager Scott Servais has already said there will not be a defined closer entering the season.
