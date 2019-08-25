Mariners' Matt Magill: Notches fourth save
Magill allowed one hit and struck out two batters in a scoreless inning Sunday, earning the save over the Blue Jays.
Magill recorded two saves with a pair of scoreless innings during Seattle's three-game set against Toronto. All four of his saves this season have come since Aug. 17 and it's clear that manager Scott Servais is comfortable using him as the main closer right now.
