Magill (3-0) was credited with the win over the Padres on Wednesday, firing a scoreless eighth inning in which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts.

Magill was utilized in a setup role behind Anthony Bass, who ended up securing his second save. Daniel Vogelbach's run-scoring fielder's choice in the home half of the eighth made Magill the pitcher of record, giving him his first victory in a Mariners uniform since arriving via trade from the Twins on July 21. The right-hander has been put right to work by manager Scott Servais, as he's quickly logged 6.1 frames over five appearances with Seattle.