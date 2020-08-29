Magill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a right shoulder strain Friday.

Magill had a very strong start to the season over his first eight appearances, but he's struggled in recent games. The right-hander gave up two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning, but his injury could help provide an explanation for his recent woes. It's unclear how much time Magill will miss. Zac Grotz was recalled from the Mariners' alternate training site in a corresponding move.