Magill, who's fired seven scoreless innings across seven appearances thus far this season, has succeeded by taking a more aggressive approach and also incorporating more breaking pitches with effectiveness, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "I'm really happy for Matt," manager Scott Servais said. "He has two awesome breaking balls. He throws the curveball hard down, and the slider with it. We haven't seen the velocity we saw sometimes last year, but the command of his breaking balls and the late bite to it is really effective."

Magill dealt with shoulder issues during spring training, and just when he was ready to jump into game action, play was paused for four months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The right-hander also began experiencing issues with the shoulder again while working out in his home during the shutdown, and he's still working on regaining his fastball velocity as a result. Magill is averaging 92.1 mph on his heater at the moment, which represents a tumble of 3.1 mph from last season's 95.2 mph figure. However, he's been able to rely on his slider with success and has thrown it 41.7 percent of the time in 2020, compared to 18.8 percent last season. Like everyone else in the Mariners' bullpen, his role remains fluid, so he could eventually see some save chances of closing out five games successfully at the tail end of last season.