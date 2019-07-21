Magill was traded from the Twins to the Mariners on Sunday in exchange for cash.

He had just been designated for assignment by the Twins. Magill had a 4.45 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 28.1 innings with Minnesota. The Mariners will announce a corresponding move for the 25-man roster when Magill reports to the big club in the coming days. Their 40-man roster is now full.