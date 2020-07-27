Magill, who entered the season in line for save opportunities, worked the fifth inning in his 2020 debut Sunday against the Astros, firing a scoreless frame in which he allowed a hit and a walk while recording two strikeouts.

The 30-year-old was not called on in the first two games of the season, but manager Scott Servais summoned him early with starter Yusei Kikuchi not making it out of the fourth inning and Zac Grotz only utilized to get the last out of that frame. Magill impressively rang up swinging strikeouts of Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman to open his outing before yielding a single and walk to Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa, respectively. Despite his mid-game usage Sunday, Magill could conceivably still see time in high-leverage scenarios while Yoshihisa Hirano (illness) remains out of action.