Mariners' Matt Wisler: Clean start as opener
Wisler pitched one inning, allowing a hit and striking out two in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.
It's his first scoreless appearance in a Mariners uniform, and also the first time he's been deployed in the opener role this year. The 26-year-old reliever owns a 5.45 ERA in 33 innings between the Mariners and Padres this season, with a 40:10 K:BB ratio. While a small sample size, the success as an opener Saturday could lead to Wisler being used in that role more frequently going forward, which would limit his ability to factor into decisions.
