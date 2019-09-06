Wisler (1-2) was charged with the loss in an extra-innings defeat at the hands of the Astros on Thursday, allowing a game-winning two-run home run and a walk while also recording a strikeout over one-third of an inning.

Tasked with preserving a 9-9 tie upon entering in the bottom of the 13th inning, Wisler promptly issued a leadoff walk to Jake Marisnick before getting a swinging strikeout of Jose Altuve. However, Michael Brantley subsequently squared up on Wisler's first offering, a 92 mph fastball, and sent it 409 feet to right field to end the marathon. September hasn't been kind to Wisler thus far, as he's allowed four earned runs over 1.2 innings across a pair of appearances, despite Brantley's homer qualifying as the only hit the right-handed reliever has allowed.